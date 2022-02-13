Companies Oceana warns of lower earnings as fresh accounting concern delays results B L Premium

Fishing giant Oceana group has again delayed the release of its financial results for the year ended September 30 2021 after auditors announced fresh concerns in the accounting of an insurance claim that was paid out just days after the company suspended its CFO.

The company warned investors that certain adjustments might need to be made, that would push earnings and headline earnings to the lower bound of previous estimates, should the insurance receipt be accounted for in the 2022 financial year, and not 2021...