World's damaged supply chains brace for painful recovery

Signs are growing that a global supply chain crisis that has confounded central bank inflation forecasts, stunted economic recoveries and compressed corporate margins could finally start to unwind towards the end of this year.

But trade channels have become so clogged up it could be well into next year before the worst-hit industries see business remotely as usual — even assuming that a new turn in the pandemic doesn't create fresh havoc.

“We're hoping in the back half of this year we start to see a gradual recession of the shortages, of the bottlenecks, of just the overall dislocation that is in the supply chain right now,” said food group Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane.

But he added: “I wouldn't say that until 2024 there'll be any kind of return to a normal environment because it has been so dramatically dislocated.”

The global trade system had never contended with anything quite like the coronavirus.