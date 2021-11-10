Companies

Business Day TV talks to Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities

10 November 2021 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.

Rand loses steam before crucial US CPI data

The local currency sagged slightly against the dollar on Wednesday morning, ending a four-day winning streak
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data — November 9 2021

Market data including bonds and  forward rates
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Stage 4 power cuts hit rand ahead of Thursday’s MTBPS

Increased load-shedding is set for the rest of the week and could cast doubt on forecasts that will be made in the MTBPS
Markets
16 hours ago

JSE muted as attention shifts to MTBPS on Thursday

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, while its global peers were mixed, with the local focus shifting to the medium-term budget policy statement ...
Markets
23 hours ago
