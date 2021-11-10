Metal falls as investors await US inflation data that could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve’s next policy move
The party says in court papers that vaccines will not cut transmission, and pose a greater risk to children than Covid-19 — nothing could be further from the truth
Unhappy sellers describe lack of support from retailer and returns policy nightmare
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
Vodacom will inject an initial R6bn in cash and sell the Vodacom fibre network to a subsidiary of Remgro, with the aim of creating a new fibre giant
The government is facing difficult decisions but it cannot make unrealistic assumptions, says the former budget office head
Trade bloc enforces draconian measures against a fungal disease that is essentially a cosmetic issue
Climate Action Tracker study shows world on track for 2.4°C warming despite 2030 pledges
SA won four of their five pool matches but were unsuccessful in the end as they finished third in the group, failing to reach the T20 semifinals
Long queues, traffic jams and visa glitches marked re-entry, but aviation is still in crisis
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the day’s market movers.
