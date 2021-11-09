Markets MARKET WRAP: Stage 4 power cuts hit rand ahead of Thursday’s MTBPS Increased load-shedding is set for the rest of the week and could cast doubt on forecasts in the medium-term budget B L Premium

The rand broke a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, as more severe power cuts threaten businesses and the economy ahead of the medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Thursday.

The country has experienced increased power cuts in the past three weeks, and Eskom has announced with stage-four load-shedding, removing 4,000 megawatts from the grid, throughout this week due to generation capacity shortages. ..