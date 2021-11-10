NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB about the medium-term budget policy statement
10 November 2021 - 09:02
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents his first medium-term budget on Thursday he will face the challenge of presenting a strategy that will revive SA’s economy while keeping public finances in check.
Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB for her views on what may be in the medium-term budget.
