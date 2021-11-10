Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget

Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB about the medium-term budget policy statement

10 November 2021 - 09:02 Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents his first medium-term budget on Thursday he will face the challenge of presenting a strategy that will revive SA’s economy while keeping public finances in check.

Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB for her views on what may be in the medium-term budget.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SA must move away from debt-based fiscal policy, says DA

Opposition party urges finance minister Godongwana to focus on balanced budget, economic growth and drivers of job creation in his medium-term policy ...
Economy
16 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Banking on continuity and a safe pair of hands

Treasury will present conservative medium-term budget that holds line on debt stabilisation
Opinion
1 day ago

Unions press Enoch Godongwana for mass stimulus package

Labour and business want the finance minister to boost spending to reignite economy
National
1 day ago

Michael Sachs warns against saying too little in budget

The government is facing difficult decisions but it cannot make unrealistic assumptions, says the former budget office head
National
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eskom’s green funding can open the door for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Analysts question the wisdom of Northam’s grab ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Vodacom and Remgro announce R13.2bn fibre ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Telkom on the hunt for a global joint-venture ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Vivo Energy names TotalEnergies veteran as CEO ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.