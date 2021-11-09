Markets JSE muted as attention shifts to MTBPS on Thursday Local attention is also on Eskom, as stage 4 load-shedding is set to continue throughout the week B L Premium

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, while its global peers were mixed, with the local focus shifting to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden medium-term budget speech on Thursday at 2pm. ..