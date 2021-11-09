JSE muted as attention shifts to MTBPS on Thursday
Local attention is also on Eskom, as stage 4 load-shedding is set to continue throughout the week
09 November 2021 - 10:57
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday, while its global peers were mixed, with the local focus shifting to the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his maiden medium-term budget speech on Thursday at 2pm. ..
