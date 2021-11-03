NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Metals industry strike and load-shedding weigh on PMI
Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the purchasing managers index data
03 November 2021 - 10:29
SA’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of strain.
The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) lost further ground in October, declining to 53.6 from 54.7 previously, as the effect of load-shedding and the three-week strike in the steel and engineering sector weighed.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.