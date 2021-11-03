Companies

WATCH: Metals industry strike and load-shedding weigh on PMI

Business Day TV spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the purchasing managers index data

03 November 2021 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Infrastructure spending will offer a boost to industry Picture: REUTERS
Infrastructure spending will offer a boost to industry Picture: REUTERS

SA’s manufacturing sector is showing signs of strain.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) lost further ground in October, declining to 53.6 from 54.7 previously, as the effect of load-shedding and the three-week strike in the steel and engineering sector weighed.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke about the data.

