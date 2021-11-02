National

Load-shedding returns after days of full power leading up to elections

Eskom says a generation unit at Kusile power station has tripped, adding to existing supply constraints

02 November 2021 - 15:51 Iavan Pijoos
Eskom said on Friday that load-shedding would be end at 8pm on Friday, instead of 5am on Saturday. Picture: 123RF/CHONECHONES
Eskom said on Friday that load-shedding would be end at 8pm on Friday, instead of 5am on Saturday. Picture: 123RF/CHONECHONES

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

This was due to a generation unit at Kusile power station tripping and adding to existing supply constraints, the power utility said.

Eskom said a unit each at Matimba and Arnot power stations failed to return to service as anticipated.

“These constraints are expected to persist for the rest of the week, which may require load-shedding to be extended. We are using emergency generation reserves extensively to supplement supply,” Eskom said.

Eskom said total breakdowns amounted to 17,933MW while planned maintenance was 3,451MW of capacity.

Lockdown easing spurs dining, shopping, travel and trade

SA’s economy, devastated by lockdowns, is seeing green shoots
Business
2 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Local poll results, Magashule back in court, while all eyes will be on COP26

The outcome of the local government elections will dominate the headlines this week
Politics
21 hours ago

Elections boss Sy Mamabolo defends commission

Undertrained and ‘incompetent’ presiding officers have been a problem raised by parties, while there has been an arrest for ballot-stuffing by an ...
National
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Cape Town rains on DA parade
National
2.
Voters shun political parties in low turnout
National
3.
LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and ...
National
4.
CSIR projects big losses for ANC and DA
National
5.
Local election count begins amid turnout nosedive
National

Related Articles

Elections boss Sy Mamabolo defends commission

National

Key test for ANC in municipal elections

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.