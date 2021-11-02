Economy Strikes and load-shedding hammer October local and export sales of new cars But WesBank marketing head says demand outstrips supply with monthly sales topping 40,000 for a quarter B L Premium

Strikes and load-shedding knocked a big hole in domestic and export sales of new vehicles in October, Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the Automotive Business Council, said on Tuesday.

Just as vehicle manufacturers and their components suppliers were getting over the after-effects of July’s riots, a three-week steel and engineering strike, allied to “acute” load-shedding, put paid to hopes of immediate production recovery, he said. Eskom’s inability to provide stable power was “of great concern impacting on the ability of the (motor) industry to plan and grow”...