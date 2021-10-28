Companies

Facebook changes its name to Meta as it focuses on metaverse

CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new name chimes with the social media giant's focus on building a virtual world for users

28 October 2021 - 20:46 Elizabeth Culliford and Sheila Dang
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS
Facebook said on Thursday it would rebrand as Meta, a name change that comes as the company battles criticisms from legislators and regulators over its market power, its algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its platforms.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything that we're doing today, let alone in the future,” he said.

The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.

The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

The company unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Thursday, replacing its thumbs-up “Like” logo with a blue infinity shape.

Reuters 

Facebook warns of headwinds after robust growth

Third-quarter results show  more people are  using its network of social media apps than analysts predicted
Companies
2 days ago

PARMY OLSON: Sneer at Facebook’s oversight board if you must, but it is making changes now

However, they are nowhere near the kind of solutions that Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen has proposed to Congressional legislators
Opinion
3 days ago

Facebook struggling to attract younger users, documents show

Whistle-blower's disclosures provide rare, vivid insight into the social-media giant
Companies
3 days ago
