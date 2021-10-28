National GOOD will not rule out coalition allies before election, says De Lille Much-travelled politician asks for ‘five-year loan of votes’ B L Premium

Smaller parties will reap the benefits of voter apathy and many alliances will be formed after the 2021 local government elections, says public works minister and political party GOOD leader Patricia de Lille.

“The coalition issue is a trend that has developed at local government and I do think it’s going to continue. We better get used to it,” she said...