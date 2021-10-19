Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Beyond the buzz, Big Tech’s metaverse dreams are still far from reality B L Premium

Facebook announced this week that it would be hiring 10,000 people — in the EU specifically — to “help build the metaverse”.

The announcement came from the social giant’s newsroom webpage, and could be read partially as an attempt to shift the focus from its many scandals and failures of late. I say “partially” because the metaverse has been a big focus of founder Mark Zuckerberg’s of late, predating the latest leaks and whistle-blower brouhaha. ..