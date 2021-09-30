Companies

WATCH: How value stocks have gained traction in 2021

Business Day TV spoke to Omri Thomas from Abax Investments about value stocks

30 September 2021 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Value stocks appear to have found favour with investors after a long run for growth stocks, and the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift last week has been cited for that transition.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Omri Thomas from Abax Investments for more detail.

