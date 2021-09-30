NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How value stocks have gained traction in 2021
Business Day TV spoke to Omri Thomas from Abax Investments about value stocks
30 September 2021 - 09:05
Value stocks appear to have found favour with investors after a long run for growth stocks, and the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift last week has been cited for that transition.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Omri Thomas from Abax Investments for more detail.
