WATCH: How cheap loans could aid SA’s green transition

Business Day TV spoke to Emily Tyler from Meridian Economics about SA’s coal retirement plan

30 September 2021 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB

Climate envoys are assessing SA’s coal retirement plan for funding and think-tank Meridian Economics has proposed that cheap loans could fund the green transition if the closure of coal-fired power stations are advanced.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Emily Tyler from Meridian Economics for more detail.

