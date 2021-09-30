NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How cheap loans could aid SA’s green transition
Business Day TV spoke to Emily Tyler from Meridian Economics about SA’s coal retirement plan
30 September 2021 - 08:52
Climate envoys are assessing SA’s coal retirement plan for funding and think-tank Meridian Economics has proposed that cheap loans could fund the green transition if the closure of coal-fired power stations are advanced.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Emily Tyler from Meridian Economics for more detail.
