Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Super Group’s annual profit soars

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford about the company’s full-year results

31 August 2021 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Super Group has posted a surge in annual profit.

The transport logistics firm has reported an almost 89% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS), citing a rigorous focus on costs and effective cash generation.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford for more detail.

Super Group banks positive year before riot damage hits in the next

Cost cuts included reducing staff and reviewing the business models of some of its operations
Companies
13 hours ago

Super Group deepens its global footprint with LeasePlan ANZ acquisition

Transport and logistics group buys New Zealand fleet management company for R4.41bn
Companies
5 months ago

WATCH: How Super Group weathered the Covid-19 storm

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s resilience during the pandemic
Companies
6 months ago

Super Group’s Europe operations push up earnings

Transport group says its financial position is robust and cash flow has been excellent
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bidvest to sell Cannon to asset manager’s former ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
FNB Wealth and Investment targeting ‘millions’ of ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Royal Bafokeng among investors in Dis-Chem’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sun International upbeat about recovery as shots ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Aveng posts first full-year profit in seven years
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.