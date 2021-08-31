NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Super Group’s annual profit soars
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford about the company’s full-year results
31 August 2021 - 08:01
Super Group has posted a surge in annual profit.
The transport logistics firm has reported an almost 89% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS), citing a rigorous focus on costs and effective cash generation.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Mountford for more detail.
