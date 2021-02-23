Companies

WATCH: How Super Group weathered the Covid-19 storm

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s resilience during the pandemic

23 February 2021 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Peter Mountford. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Super Group has shown resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a 5.8% jump in half-year revenue to R20bn and a 4.7% rise in headline earnings per share.

This was mainly due to a strong showing from its Supply Chain Europe unit as well as at its dealerships in the UK.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Peter Mountford about the company’s results.

Or listen to the full audio:

