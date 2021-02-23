News Leader
WATCH: How Super Group weathered the Covid-19 storm
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s resilience during the pandemic
23 February 2021 - 09:43
Super Group has shown resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting a 5.8% jump in half-year revenue to R20bn and a 4.7% rise in headline earnings per share.
This was mainly due to a strong showing from its Supply Chain Europe unit as well as at its dealerships in the UK.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Peter Mountford about the company’s results.
Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company’s resilience during the pandemic
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.