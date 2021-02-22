Companies / Telecoms & Technology Super Group’s Europe operations push up earnings Transport group says its financial position is robust and cash flow has been excellent BL PREMIUM

Shares in transport and logistics company Super Group were up almost a tenth on Monday to reach their highest levels since January 2020 as the company reported growth in earnings for the interim period to December, driven by its European operations.

The group, whose businesses include distribution and warehousing, vehicle leasing and maintenance of cars to corporates, said on Monday its “financial position is robust and cash flow has been excellent in these challenging circumstances”...