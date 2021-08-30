Super Group banks positive year before riot damage hits in the next
Cost cuts included reducing staff and reviewing the business models of some of its operations
30 August 2021 - 20:25
Super Group, whose trucks haul goods for clients such as McDonald’s, KFC and Pioneer Foods, warned of a near R100m revenue hit after the looting rampage in July left dozens of its vehicles torched and warehouses wrecked.
“The group is resolute in trying to make up for these trading losses over the forthcoming financial year,” Super Group said in a statement that accompanied its earnings report for the year to the end of June...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now