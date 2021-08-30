Companies / Transport & Tourism Super Group banks positive year before riot damage hits in the next Cost cuts included reducing staff and reviewing the business models of some of its operations B L Premium

Super Group, whose trucks haul goods for clients such as McDonald’s, KFC and Pioneer Foods, warned of a near R100m revenue hit after the looting rampage in July left dozens of its vehicles torched and warehouses wrecked.

“The group is resolute in trying to make up for these trading losses over the forthcoming financial year,” Super Group said in a statement that accompanied its earnings report for the year to the end of June...