NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sun International bets on a recovery
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Leeming about the company’s interim results
31 August 2021 - 07:51
Sun International says that it is well placed to recover from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic as its balance sheet is already starting to show signs of bouncing back.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Leeming for more detail
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.