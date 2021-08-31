Companies

WATCH: Sun International bets on a recovery

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Anthony Leeming about the company’s interim results

31 August 2021 - 07:51 Business Day TV
The Palace at Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Palace at Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sun International says that it is well placed to recover from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic as its balance sheet is already starting to show signs of bouncing back.

