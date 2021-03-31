Companies / Industrials Super Group deepens its global footprint with LeasePlan ANZ acquisition Transport and logistics group buys New Zealand fleet management company for R4.41bn BL PREMIUM

Transport and logistics group Super Group, which has been increasing its international footprint in recent years through acquisitions to diversify its earnings stream, has acquired a New Zealand fleet management company for R4.41bn, it said on Wednesday.

LeasePlan ANZ provides fleet management and leasing services in Australia and New Zealand, where Super Group already has an established presence through its subsidiary, SG Fleet...