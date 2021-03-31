Super Group deepens its global footprint with LeasePlan ANZ acquisition
Transport and logistics group buys New Zealand fleet management company for R4.41bn
31 March 2021 - 19:54
Transport and logistics group Super Group, which has been increasing its international footprint in recent years through acquisitions to diversify its earnings stream, has acquired a New Zealand fleet management company for R4.41bn, it said on Wednesday.
LeasePlan ANZ provides fleet management and leasing services in Australia and New Zealand, where Super Group already has an established presence through its subsidiary, SG Fleet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now