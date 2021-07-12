Companies Hospitality stocks show mixed reaction to lockdown extension Hotel operators eked out modest gains while liquor maker Distell was flat as ban to last two more weeks BL PREMIUM

Shares in JSE-listed firms dependent on tourism and hospitality showed a mixed reaction on Monday morning to weekend developments, which include the extension of the level 4 lockdown by two weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the ban on alcohol sales will be extended until July 26 as the government grapples with the recent surge in Covid-19 infections. However, some restrictions have been eased, including on sit-in dining, though operators are restricted to less than 50% capacity...