Sun International upbeat about recovery as shots rollout grows
Operations recovered in the six months to end-June, while cost-cutting efforts add to optimism
30 August 2021 - 10:09
Hotel and gaming group Sun International is optimistic about how it is positioned for recovery as SA’s vaccine rollout gains momentum, citing successful cost-cutting and some resilience in its casinos even as the industry battles with the ongoing threat of restrictions.
The group, valued at R4.78bn on the JSE and that counts Sun City and the Wild Coast Sun among its assets, said footfall remains well down from before Covid-19 amid a lack of shows, concerts and general entertainment, but casino performance has been pleasing despite restrictions such as on alcohol...
