Stadio gets online bump and is confident contact students will return
31 August 2021 - 07:42
Private higher education group Stadio says interest in online learning helped with a double-digit increase in its student base in its half-year to end-June, but is optimistic a decline in contact learning will reverse as the effects of the pandemic ease.
Revenue rose 17% to R548m in the group’s six months to end-June, when student numbers rose 11% to 34,494, despite a 6% decline in contact learning students...
