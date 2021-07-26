Companies / Retail & Consumer Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales and R7.5bn in tax postponement Little reaction on the JSE after lifting of the fourth alcohol sales ban and extension of relief for businesses BL PREMIUM

SA’s liquor producers have welcomed the end to a fourth liquor ban and about R7.5bn in excise tax deferment but warn they are still not out of the woods as they battle to recover in a market where more than a fifth of sales are estimated to be illicit.

Liquor makers have now received the three-month break in excise payments they have long sought in the midst of a series of alcohol bans but called on the government to provide reassurance that another ban won’t be “arbitrarily” implemented...