Liquor industry welcomes return of legal sales and R7.5bn in tax postponement
Little reaction on the JSE after lifting of the fourth alcohol sales ban and extension of relief for businesses
26 July 2021 - 09:52
UPDATED 26 July 2021 - 15:03
SA’s liquor producers have welcomed the end to a fourth liquor ban and about R7.5bn in excise tax deferment but warn they are still not out of the woods as they battle to recover in a market where more than a fifth of sales are estimated to be illicit.
Liquor makers have now received the three-month break in excise payments they have long sought in the midst of a series of alcohol bans but called on the government to provide reassurance that another ban won’t be “arbitrarily” implemented...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now