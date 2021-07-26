Nedbank Golf Challenge called off due to Covid-19

The 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge will not take place as a result of the restrictions placed on events and spectators in SA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour‚ Nedbank and Sun International jointly agreed that the much-anticipated 40th anniversary of this tournament‚ scheduled to take place at Sun City from November 11-14‚ would not be feasible under the current restrictions in the sports and hospitality industries.

“The current Covid-19 environment in SA is extremely challenging‚ and we feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent,” said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

“We remain committed to celebrating this milestone‚ and will focus our efforts on working towards the 2022 golf challenge.”