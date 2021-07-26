Sport / Other Sport

Nedbank Golf Challenge called off due to Covid-19

Africa’s major ‘simply not feasible’ under current restriction in the sports and hospitality industries

26 July 2021 - 16:42 Sports Reporter
The 18th green during day 3 of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, November 16 2019. Picture: GORDON ARONS/GALLO IMAGES
The 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge will not take place as a result of the restrictions placed on events and spectators in SA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour‚ Nedbank and Sun International jointly agreed that the much-anticipated 40th anniversary of this tournament‚ scheduled to take place at Sun City from November 11-14‚ would not be feasible under the current restrictions in the sports and hospitality industries.

“The current Covid-19 environment in SA is extremely challenging‚ and we feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent,” said Nedbank CEO Mike Brown.

“We remain committed to celebrating this milestone‚ and will focus our efforts on working towards the 2022 golf challenge.”

Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming: “The current restrictions within the hospitality industry mean Sun City will not be in a position to fully showcase the 40th anniversary of the Golf Challenge‚ and provide the world-class experience to which the golfers and fans are accustomed.”

Keith Pelley‚ CEO of the European Tour‚ said: “The 40th anniversary of the Golf Challenge is a momentous occasion‚ and it is only right this milestone is celebrated in a manner deserving of this event‚ and also when SA’s passionate golf fans can properly share in this moment.”

LALI STANDER: Oh, for antics of Simon Hobday to light up the course

Unlike Open champion Morikawa, the late Simon Hobday was a live wire who played with his heart on his sleeve
Sport
6 days ago

Debutant Morikawa wins British Open as Oosthuizen wilts

American began the day a stroke behind South African but played picture-perfect golf to resist Jordan Spieth
Sport
1 week ago

Missed cut bodes well for Rory McIlroy’s quest at The Open

After failing to reach the weekend of a tournament, Northern Irishman has often won the next event
Sport
1 week ago

Ernie’s love affair with the links celebrates 30 years

SA’s last Major champion leads a strong group of compatriots in golf’s oldest event of the type
Sport
1 week ago
