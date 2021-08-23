Companies Workforce Holdings expects stronger second half as job market improves Labour market has shown signs of a comeback after a net 1.4-million jobs were lost in 2020 BL PREMIUM

Workforce Holdings, which provides staffing, outsourcing and training services to companies, expects a better financial performance in the second half of its financial year, pinning its hopes on economic recovery that will probably result in the absorption of more workers.

SA is in the grip of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has cast a shadow on the prospects of a quick recovery from the record economic slump of 2020, with millions of people without jobs...