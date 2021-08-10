Companies

Philip Morris pivots to takeover offer for Vectura

10 August 2021 - 10:36 Corinne Gretler
A Philip Morris iQOS smoking device. Picture: REUTERS
A Philip Morris iQOS smoking device. Picture: REUTERS

Philip Morris International has changed its bid for Vectura Group to a takeover offer, meaning the maker of Marlboros will need a lower level of shareholder support to win the battle for the UK asthma drug maker.

Philip Morris is abandoning the scheme of arrangement to increase the certainty of the acquisition, the company said on Tuesday. The scheme requires 75% shareholder acceptances, whereas a takeover offer only needs more than 50% of investors to vote in favour, under UK takeover rules.

Philip Morris is locked in a takeover battle with private-equity firm Carlyle, and an auction procedure is due to begin on Tuesday that will determine how much each company is willing to pay for Vectura. The highest bidder is not necessarily the winner as shareholders will have the final say.

The switch could help increase Philip Morris’s chances of crossing the necessary threshold to succeed with its bid, even if more shareholders were to emerge that oppose its offer. In recent weeks concerns have been raised by a host of respiratory medicine bodies and health charities about the ethical complications of a big tobacco company owning a pharmaceutical company making drugs that treat many illnesses caused by cigarettes.

Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165p per share for Vectura, after Carlyle’s Friday bid of 155p.

While Vectura has withdrawn its recommendation for the Carlyle offer made on August. 6, the company had described it as “well aligned” with its wider stakeholder objectives. The maker of asthma drugs has also acknowledged reports of uncertainties related to the possible impact on stakeholders if the company were owned by Philip Morris.

Carlyle said at the time of its most recent offer that it has received “irrevocable undertakings in relation to voting in favour” of the acquisition from Vectura shareholders Axa Investment Managers UK, TIG Advisors and Berry Street Capital Management. They represent about 11% of the issued ordinary shares.

All parties have agreed to the terms of the auction which will last as many as five business days — until August 17 — or until the day neither company makes a revised offer. Takeover auctions are rare in the UK and the most recent example was earlier in the year during the bidding war for UK security firm G4S between suitors Allied Universal Security Services and Garda World Security.

In 2018, Comcast won the bidding for Sky via an auction process with a $39bn offer for Europe’s largest satellite broadcaster, staving off rivals 21st Century Fox and Walt Disney

Vectura rose as much as 1.2% to 175p in London trading on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Philip Morris wants its smoke-free revolution to extend to health industry

With smoking trends only going one way, the Marlboro maker is looking elsewhere for revenue, even at delivery systems for medicines
Companies
2 weeks ago

Pick of the Month: British American Tobacco

In the past financial year BAT showed solid performance from most of its traditional cigarette markets
Companies
3 months ago

Pandemic stress-smoking offers some respite for Big Tobacco

While survey shows people are smoking more during the pandemic, global cigarette volumes remain on a downward trend
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala resigns
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
AngloGold Ashanti’s woes could deepen as gold ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Large investors demand seats on board at York ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Patrice Motsepe and Absa launch green energy fund
Companies / Energy
5.
Laurium Capital launches new global equity fund
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

What scientific evidence is considered when evaluating product regulation?

Life

Cigarette maker Philip Morris said to be keen on nicotine gum firm Fertin

Companies

MARC HASENFUSS: Life after cigarettes

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.