Philip Morris wants its smoke-free revolution to extend to health industry

In one of its boldest and most controversial moves yet, the company said earlier in July that it would buy UK asthma drug maker Vectura, a $1.2bn deal that would add fresh expertise in devices, inhalation, regulation and clinical manufacturing. Coupled with its recent purchase of Fertin Pharma, a maker of nicotine chewing gum and lozenges used for pain medication, Philip Morris is arming itself to accelerate the development of new nicotine-free products.

But efforts to reinvent the cigarette haven’t weakened scepticism among antismoking groups that Philip Morris is truly aiming for a smoke-free future.

They argue the company and its rivals are keeping consumers hooked on nicotine with new alternative products that range from IQOS’s heated tobacco, vaping and discreet pouches that can be nudged between gums and lips — and see the recent acquisitions as unsettling. For some, there’s quite simply something wrong with a tobacco company owning a firm that makes drugs to treat respiratory illnesses.

Cancer Research UK said of the Vectura news that if Philip Morris really wanted to help, “they could stop aggressively promoting and selling their products altogether”.

Vectura could also be damaged by the stigma of tobacco undermining its credibility in healthcare. The takeover could see it shunned at industry associations and barred from publishing papers or presenting data. The European Respiratory Society’s constitution and bylaws, for example, reject any links — even perceived links — to the tobacco industry.

For Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak, ownership concerns aren’t justified. While three-quarters of its revenue comes from combustibles, the majority of its investment is now in smoke-free and so-called beyond-nicotine products, he says.

“My reaction to ‘who is the owner?’ and that being what dictates opinion about something, is that’s a path to nowhere,” Olczak said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Our aspiration is to solve the problem of smoking, and it’s not a dream without substance to it — the technology for that exists.”

The Vectura and Fertin acquisitions hand the company major entry points for beyond-nicotine offerings. That includes expertise in oral and respiratory drug deliveries to speed up expansion in the wellness sector, with products such as botanicals that boost energy or aid sleep, as well as devices with potential medical use.

Vectura is also exploring inhalation as a way to treat nonrespiratory diseases such as pulmonary vascular illnesses, cancer and even Covid-19.

Philip Morris Chairman Andre Calantzopolous cites the example of a heart attack sufferer who can chew on an aspirin to slow and shrink the size of a forming blood clot. But in a dire situation, it may not start working fast enough.

“If you inhale it, the bioavailability is a couple of minutes, and that can save a lot of lives,” Calantzopolous said. He added that PMI’s goal is not to discover new treatments, but find ways to accelerate therapeutic delivery of existing ones, as inhalation is the second-fastest way for molecules to get into the bloodstream aside from injection.

Along with product development comes the campaigning and lobbying, areas where Big Tobacco has a troubled history that keeps alive suspicion about the industry.

Earlier in 2021, Ruth Malone, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and editor-in-chief of the Tobacco Control journal, wrote an op-ed in the British Medical Journal criticising the tobacco industry’s embrace of harm reduction as a way to weaken tobacco control and take over the narrative about their products.