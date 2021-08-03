Companies Curro shares dip 5% as it flags a drop in first-half profits The figure is skewed by the issue of new shares relating to its R1.5bn rights offer, which was used to reduce debt and acquire more schools

Curro shares slid as much as 5% on Tuesday, the most in six months, after SA’s biggest private school group said first-half headline earnings would drop up to 52.5%.

However, Curro, which is part of investment group PSG founded by Jannie Mouton, managed to increase its average learners by 7% and revenue 12% in the six months to June. The learner population stood at 66,153 as at February 2021...