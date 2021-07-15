Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: How to rekindle PSG’s fire BL PREMIUM

Last week’s FM would have betrayed my penchant for the stocks on the fringes of the market (see "JSE Illiquid Counters Worth a Closer Look", July 8-14).

I could have included Crookes Brothers in my article. I’ll be covering that in greater detail in the upcoming issue of Investors Monthly, but for now I’d like to mull one of the group’s more obscure operations...