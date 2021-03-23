AdvTech ups dividend after growing revenue despite Covid-19

AdvTech, owner of Crawford College, Trinityhouse and Abbotts College, has increased its dividend in its 2020 year, saying it managed to quickly pivot to online schooling in the midst of Covid-19, as well as grow its revenue.

Using software from its tertiary division, which includes Vega, Rosebank College and Varsity College, the group was able to switch all school students to online learning in only three weeks during SA’s hard lockdown.

Group revenue increased 8% to R5.5bn to end-December, with profit falling only slightly to R465.5m. The group declared a 20c final dividend for 2020 — a R110.4m payout — and had not paid an interim dividend. Total dividends for 2019 had amounted to 15c.

AdvTech said cash-strapped parents removed students from schools, with pre-primary schools the hardest hit. As schools switched to online learning during various phases of lockdowns, younger students struggled the most and these were the students that parents were most likely to withdraw from schools.

Due to difficulties during Covid-19, it offered fee support or delayed payments to 5,386 families.

The business closed two poorly performing high-end private schools — Trinityhouse in Northriding, Johannesburg and Palm Lakes in northern KwaZulu-Natal, affecting 200 students.

However, AdvTech said it saw increased enrolment of school-going children at some of its private schools.

Two mid-range schools in Pinnacle Linden and Pinnacle Waterfall also saw growth, suggesting that mid-range private schools are attracting parents who wish to switch from government schools but cannot afford the high-end schooling.

AdvTech said that it would continue to cater to different consumer market segments. Its newly launched online home school, Evolve Online, has 447 students.

The online niche school is aimed at home-schooling parents, but designed with a flexible curriculum, allowing students to be placed in subjects at different grades so they can work at their own pace based on ability — slower or faster, as needed.

Founded in 1978, AdvTech was operating 96 schools and 32 campuses in SA as at the end of 2019, also having three schools in Botswana and 10 in Kenya. The group had 78,557 learners at the end of June.

In morning trade on Tuesday, AdvTech’s share was up 4.32% to R13.05, putting it on track for its best day in over a month. The group’s share has almost doubled over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of R7.2bn.

