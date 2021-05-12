Curro buys a school in fast-growing Fourways
HeronBridge College will give the private education provider a foothold in a fast-expanding node
12 May 2021 - 18:57
Curro Holdings has purchased HeronBridge College in Fourways, a mixed-use residential and commercial suburb in northern Johannesburg, which will give the private education provider a presence in one of the fastest-growing nodes in SA’s biggest city.
The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, forms part of Curro’s select schools model, which focuses on acquiring stand-alone education institutions with a rich heritage and superior facilities to cater for upper-income consumers...
