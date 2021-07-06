Companies

WATCH: Huge Group responds to goodwill overvaluation concerns

Huge Group CEO James Herbst talks to Business Day TV about the group’s goodwill valuation

06 July 2021 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Huge Group’s goodwill valuation has come under scrutiny amid its pursuit of Adapt IT.

Business Day TV spoke to Huge Group CEO James Herbst for his take on the valuation concerns.

Shareholder activist flags overvalued goodwill at Huge Group

Theo Botha says the group’s goodwill is likely too high, propping up its share price and in effect its offer for Adapt IT
1 day ago

Time to make SA’s C-suite cheats pay

Don't let private sector graft go unpunished, says EOH group CEO
2 days ago

Huge Group delays annual report after CEO gets Covid-19

The report, due at the end of June, is expected to be released in two weeks, with James Herbst only recently coming out of isolation
4 days ago

Huge Group says the show’s not over after vote on Adapt IT

A majority of investors voted in favour of selling the software group to the Canadian group
4 days ago
