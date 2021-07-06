News Leader
WATCH: Huge Group responds to goodwill overvaluation concerns
Huge Group CEO James Herbst talks to Business Day TV about the group’s goodwill valuation
06 July 2021 - 08:05
Huge Group’s goodwill valuation has come under scrutiny amid its pursuit of Adapt IT.
Business Day TV spoke to Huge Group CEO James Herbst for his take on the valuation concerns.
Huge Group CEO James Herbst talks to Business Day TV about the group’s goodwill valuation
