AdvTech flags headline profit rise

Private education group AdvTech said on Monday it expected headline earnings growth for the year to December to be lifted by improved performances by its schools.

The group’s students, both in schools and tertiary divisions, completed their academic years successfully, AdvTech said in an update, adding it had seen “a sustained level of performance”.

The group cited an improved operational performance in schools, continued profit growth in its tertiary business and a robust result from its rest-of-Africa resourcing business.

AdvTech’s school brands include Crawford International, Abbotts College and Trinityhouse.

Headline earnings per share (Heps) are expected to rise by between 3% and 8% to end-December, the group said, having reported Heps of 86c in its 2019 year, or headline earnings of R463.7m.

Heps is a widely-used profit measure in SA that excludes certain items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

Basic earnings per share are expected to be up to 5% lower, and includes the effects of among other things, the loss on disposal of University of Africa, as well as a one-off noncash accounting write-down on the intended re-branding of the remainder of the Maragon schools.

The group also closed two nonperforming schools during the year.

The University of Africa, a small distance-learning institution in Zambia, was particularly badly affected by the effects of Covid-19 on the Zambian economy, which was already in recession, the group said earlier in 2020.

AdvTech had determined the cash injection required for the business was not feasible, and it disposed of its 51% shareholding for R333,000.

Founded in 1978, AdvTech was operating 96 schools and 32 campuses in SA as of the end of 2019, also having three schools in Botswana and 10 in Kenya. The group had 78,557 learners at the end of June.

On Monday, AdvTech’s share price was up 2.74% to close at R12.75, having risen 49.8% over the past 12 months. The company has a market capitilistion of R7bn.

