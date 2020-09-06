AdvTech promises schools for Africa
Private education in demand by young population, says CEO
06 September 2020 - 00:05
JSE-listed private education group AdvTech is exploring the expansion of its private schools offering on the rest of the continent, saying it is evaluating opportunities in West, East and even North Africa.
“We are investigating and exploring markets constantly. I don’t want to say too much at this time,” says CEO Roy Douglas.
