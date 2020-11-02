Vodacom Business tackles device affordability for e-learning in SA
Globally, the digital education sector is expected to reach $8-trillion by 2025
02 November 2020 - 20:00
Vodacom is eying new revenue streams in the online education space, saying that the two issues holding back the sector in SA are access to computing devices and providing those devices affordably.
The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent work and learn-from-home trends have helped increase adoption of online education in 2020. Globally, the education sector, which has been slow to go digital, is expected to reach $8-trillion (R131.93-trillion) by 2025.
