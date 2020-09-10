Private education: alive and kicking — for now
Not quite an A-plus, but results from AdvTech and Stadio are surprisingly buoyant amid the ravages of Covid
10 September 2020 - 05:00
The private tertiary education sector continues to grow by encouraging degrees, notwithstanding the ravages of complications emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.
Recent interim financial reports from Stadio — a dedicated tertiary education business — and private education conglomerate AdvTech suggest the "private university" concept is rapidly gaining traction among South Africans.
