Money & Investing Private education: alive and kicking — for now Not quite an A-plus, but results from AdvTech and Stadio are surprisingly buoyant amid the ravages of Covid BL PREMIUM

The private tertiary education sector continues to grow by encouraging degrees, notwithstanding the ravages of complications emanating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent interim financial reports from Stadio — a dedicated tertiary education business — and private education conglomerate AdvTech suggest the "private university" concept is rapidly gaining traction among South Africans.