FlySafair unlikely to resume flights under level 3 lockdown

The group says it may be even more unprofitable to resume flights with restrictions than to keep its aircraft grounded

26 May 2020 - 12:53 karl gernetzky
Picture: FLYSAFAIR

Domestic low-cost carrier FlySafair is unlikely to resume flights under level 3 regulations, saying it is still waiting for further information from the government in terms of what restrictions it faces.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said on Tuesday it may be even more costly to resume operations flying under restrictions, and with constrained demand, unless the state chooses to offer subsidies to the industry.

“We find ourselves in a precarious position,” he said, adding that the airline needs further details from the state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be eased from Monday June 1, allowing limited business travel.

Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, told Business Day on Monday that the industry is in talks with the government in a bid to get airlines fully operating as soon as possible.

The government could move to support the industry, said Kirby, for example, by waiving fees charged by state-owned entities such as Airports Company SA, the SA Civil Aviation Authority, and SA Weather Service.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

