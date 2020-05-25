Companies

Germany throws virus-hit Lufthansa a $9.8bn lifeline

Lufthansa bailout will give Berlin a veto in the event of a hostile bid for the airline

25 May 2020 - 20:35 Arno Schuetze and Christian Kraemer
German airline Lufthansa's aeroplanes park at Frankfurt am Main airport in Germany. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ BORIS ROESSLER
German airline Lufthansa's aeroplanes park at Frankfurt am Main airport in Germany. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ BORIS ROESSLER

Frankfurt/Berlin — Germany threw Lufthansa a €9bn lifeline on Monday, agreeing a bailout which gives Berlin a veto in the event of a hostile bid for the airline.

The largest German corporate rescue since the coronavirus crisis struck will see the government get a 20% stake, which could rise to 25% plus one share in the event of a takeover attempt, as it seeks to protect thousands of jobs.

Lufthansa has been locked in talks with Berlin for weeks over aid it needs to survive an expected protracted travel slump, with the airline wrangling over how much control to yield in return for financial support.

Germany's central government has spent decades offloading stakes in companies, but remains a large shareholder in former state monopolies such as Deutsche Post and Deutsche Telekom. Berlin also still has a 15% holding in Commerzbank, which it took on during the global financial crisis.

Other airlines including Franco-Dutch Air France-KLM and US carriers American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have also sought state aid after the coronavirus hit global travel.

Germany's finance and economy ministries said on Monday that Lufthansa, whose shares closed up 7.5% at €8.64, had been operationally healthy and profitable with good prospects, but had run into trouble because of the pandemic.

“The support that we're preparing here is for a limited period,” finance minister Olaf Scholz said of the deal, under which Germany is buying new shares at the nominal value of €2.56 apiece for a total of about €300m.

Berlin, which has set up a €100bn fund to take stakes in companies struck by the coronavirus crisis, said it plans to sell the Lufthansa stake by the end of 2023.

“When the company is fit again, the state will sell its stake and hopefully ... with a small profit that puts us into a position to finance the many, many requirements which we have to meet now, not only at this company,” Scholz said.

Conditions of the deal include the waiver of future dividend payments and limits on management pay, Lufthansa said, adding that the government will also fill two seats on its supervisory board, with one becoming a member of the audit committee.

Silent participation

Under the bailout package the government will also inject €5.7bn in non-voting capital, known as a silent participation.

Part of this could be converted into an additional 5% equity stake, either to protect Lufthansa against a hostile takeover or in case coupon payments of 4% in 2020 and 2021, increasing to 9.5% by 2027, are missed by the airline.

"(The bailout deal) will prevent Lufthansa from being sold out,” economy minister Peter Altmaier said, adding that it would help to save thousands of jobs but did not include any extra environmental conditions on top of planned measures.

Lufthansa will separately receive a €3bn three-year loan from state-backed KfW and private banks.

The state's rescue fund plans to refrain from exercising voting rights at regular shareholder meetings under the bailout deal, which still requires approval by shareholders as well as the European Commission, Lufthansa said.

It is still discussing with Europe's competition watchdog which airport slots it will have to give to ensure the bailout does not hamper competition, a person close to the matter said.

“Scrutiny is extremely thorough as it is the first large equity-based bailout in the pandemic,” the source said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel had said that Berlin would fight to ensure that remedies were not too stringent.

Reuters

Lufthansa hopeful of securing bailout from German government

Hard bargaining under way as Berlin reportedly wants a more than 25% stake in exchange for financial aid
Companies
3 weeks ago

Ryanair digs in for slow recovery

Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier taps the UK’s business support programme for £600m after arguing against aid for its rivals
Companies
1 week ago

BA owner IAG accesses £300m in Covid-19 funding and cuts plane orders by half

IAG has been hit by losses of 70% this year and does not expect passenger demand to recover to the level of 2019 before 2023 at the earliest
Companies
2 weeks ago

Comair readies for job cuts

The plucky airline, which until this year had been profitable since inception, will not escape the looming cash crunch
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Air France-KLM and aircraft maker tipped to get loan injection from France

Manufacturer Airbus and the airline will be among the first in line for government support, insiders say
Companies
2 months ago

Global airlines appeal for urgent government aid in wake of US travel ban

The International Air Transport Association calls on governments to consider extending lines of credit, reducing infrastructure costs and cutting ...
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Nedbank sees ‘steep’ increase in bad debts ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Redefine to fall out of the top 40 index
Companies / Property
3.
AngloGold shuts Mponeng mine as more than 160 ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Tiger Brands warns of R500m profit hit due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
PSG’s Evergreen retirement village operator aims ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

SAA rescue team wins permission to appeal retrenchment decision

National

United Air cuts scores of jobs as it prepares for prolonged slump

Companies

Delta vows to cut daily cash burn as revenue plummets

Companies

Virgin Australia collapses

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.