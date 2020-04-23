Companies Willis Towers Watson survey paints a grim picture of job cuts and wage freezes for SA firms 48% of South African companies have ruled out new hires as they navigate an economy set to be ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak BL PREMIUM

Three quarters of businesses in SA are considering cost-saving initiatives such as redundancies and pay freezes as they navigate the economic crisis brought by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a survey by one of the world's biggest insurance brokerage and advisory firms.

Willis Towers Watson said 72% of out of 412 South African businesses that were quizzed said they were already looking at cost-saving measures, with almost half saying they would completely halt hiring new staff. Almost a quarter said they considered making selective redundancies while 41% said they’d stop the payment of bonuses. Only four out of 10 business are pressing ahead with pay rises.