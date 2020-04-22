Pompeo renews criticism of China over coronavirus outbreak

Washington — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again on Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully its neighbours, even as he welcomed China's provision of essential medical supplies.

Speaking at a state department news conference, Pompeo said Beijing had failed to report the outbreak in a timely manner and failed to report human-to-human transmission of the virus “for a month until it was in every province inside of China”.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which began late in 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has grown into a global pandemic. The outbreak has killed nearly 180,000 people, including more than 45,000 in the US.

Citing World Health Organisation rules implemented in 2007, Pompeo said, “We strongly believe that the Chinese Communist Party did not report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely fashion to the WHO.”

Even after Beijing notified the WHO of the outbreak, Pompeo said, “It did not share all of the information it had. Instead it covered up how dangerous the disease is.”

President Donald Trump last week vowed to suspend US funding of the WHO, charging that the UN agency promoted China's “disinformation” about the outbreak. WHO officials have denied this and China has said it has been transparent and open.

Pompeo said WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, failed to use his ability “to go public” when a member state failed to follow the rules. He said the WHO had an obligation to ensure safety standards were observed in virology labs in Wuhan and its director-general had “enormous authority with respect to nations that do not comply.”