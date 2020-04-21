Liberty says group has strong capital cover despite market uncertainty

Financial services group and life insurer Liberty Life said it was uncertain of what the full impact of the coronavirus would be on its financial performance for 2020, despite strong capital cover.

Some of the key factors that may have an impact on the group’s operating and shareholder investment portfolio (SIP) earnings, include underwriting experience, investment markets as well as rental income, said Liberty.

“We expect new business volumes to remain under pressure,” it said.

While the impact of the current distressed financial markets had a muted impact on the group’s cash position for the quarter, Liberty’s SIP was primarily affected by ongoing market volatility, Liberty said on Tuesday.

The group’s SIP includes assets backing capital in its insurance operations which in the latest financial results in February delivered earnings of R1bn.

“Over the three months to 31 March 2020, the SIP has remained within defined strategic asset allocation parameters, and the SIP’s financial performance was largely impacted as would be expected from a portfolio constructed in this manner,” the company said.

It said the strategies it employed to manage its asset and liability positions had also been negatively impacted by elevated levels of volatility in investment markets.

“The solvency capital requirement cover of Liberty Group Ltd, the group’s main long-term insurance company at 31 March 2020, remains strong at approximately the 1.9 times level, towards the upper end of our target range and only marginally below the 31 December 2019 level of 1.99 times,” said Liberty.

In February, the insurer raised its final dividend for the year to 436c attributing a boost in its insurance business.

“Our strong capital position underpins the group’s ability to fulfil its promises to clients and other stakeholders,” Liberty said.

