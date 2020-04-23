News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 27: Latest coronavirus numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 3,635, and 65 deaths in total

23 April 2020 - 05:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
A bad week for Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
FREE | Read the full April 23 edition of ...
News & Fox
3.
Lockdown day 27: Latest coronavirus numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Restaurant industry on its knees
News & Fox
5.
FREE | Read the full April 16 edition of ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

ANALYSIS: IMF, World Bank and others to fund Ramaphosa’s R500bn bailout

Features

SARAH BUITENDACH: The unbearable despair of lockdown WhatsApp groups

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: SA’s lockdown has reached its sell-by date

Opinion / Bruce's List

JUSTICE MALALA: Why we’ll never see ‘harsh action’ for food parcel corruption

Opinion

RAZINA MUNSHI: Imagining a frail future

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Ramaphosa’s roast chicken Gestapo

Opinion

Lockdown: The 193 day option

Features

Is SA’s booze ban actually working?

Features

How Covid-19 broke air travel

Features / Cover Story

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.