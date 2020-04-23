National / Health Coronavirus fight risks setting malaria progress back two decades, WHO says If Covid-19 crisis interrupts supplies of insecticides, mosquito nets and medication, deaths from malaria may climb to the highest level since 2000 BL PREMIUM

Africa may see cases of malaria double to the highest level in 20 years if efforts to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak disrupt other health campaigns, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In addition to the diversion of resources towards dealing with the coronavirus — which has infected more than 25,000 people in the continent and killed about 1,200 — social distancing and other measures risk seeing countries overlooking a disease that was linked to about 360,000 deaths in 2018.