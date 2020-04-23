Coronavirus fight risks setting malaria progress back two decades, WHO says
If Covid-19 crisis interrupts supplies of insecticides, mosquito nets and medication, deaths from malaria may climb to the highest level since 2000
23 April 2020 - 18:19
Africa may see cases of malaria double to the highest level in 20 years if efforts to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak disrupt other health campaigns, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
In addition to the diversion of resources towards dealing with the coronavirus — which has infected more than 25,000 people in the continent and killed about 1,200 — social distancing and other measures risk seeing countries overlooking a disease that was linked to about 360,000 deaths in 2018.
