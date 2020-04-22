National / Health

Gauteng’s coronavirus numbers the highest in the country

Johannesburg has the highest number of recorded cases, but the health department says more than 700 people in Gauteng have recovered

22 April 2020 - 18:38 Naledi Shange
Health workers fill out documents before performing tests for Covid-19 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI
Health workers fill out documents before performing tests for Covid-19 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP/MICHELE SPATARI

Sandton‚ Houghton‚ Orange Grove‚ Alexandra and Wynberg are among the Covid-19 hot-spots in Gauteng‚ with a combined 227 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Other hot-spots in the Johannesburg region include Randburg‚ Rosebank‚ Emmarentia‚ Greenside‚ Melville‚ Mayfair‚ Northcliff‚ Parktown and Parktown North‚ according to the latest figures released by the provincial health department.

Johannesburg has 721 positive cases. 

Ekurhuleni has 257 cases‚ the second-highest in Gauteng. The bulk of these infections are in the north of the district‚ specifically the Kempton Park‚ Edenvale‚ Tembisa‚ and Bapsfontein areas‚ which account for 105 infections.

Alberton‚ Boksburg‚ Germiston‚ Katlehong‚ Vosloorus and Thokoza have reported 73 cases‚

Ekurhuleni East‚ comprising Springs‚ Benoni‚ Brakpan‚ Kwa-Thema‚ Tsakane‚ Daveyton and Wattville‚ has reported 55 infections.

The city of Tshwane has the third-most infections in the province‚ with Eldoraigne‚ Waterkloof‚ Olievenhoutbosch‚ Rooihuiskraal‚ Lyttelton‚ Silverton‚ Centurion‚ Brooklyn and Hatfield recording 38 cases.

A total of 37 infections have been reported in the Eersterus‚ Lethabong‚ Mamelodi‚ Silverlakes‚ Garsfontein‚ Lynnwood‚ Queenswood‚ Wilgers‚ Watloo‚ Equestria‚ Mooikloof and Brummeria areas.

Meanwhile‚ Ga-Rankuwa‚ Mabopane‚ Winterveldt‚ Soshanguve‚ Rosslyn‚ Karenpark‚ Wonderboom‚ Akasia‚ Nina Park‚ Orchards‚ Amandasig and Thereza Park have 23 cases.

Here are the full breakdowns:

Gauteng has continued to see a rise in recoveries, with the health department saying 781 have been recorded.

“Out of a total of 7‚103 contacts traced [individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19], 2‚973 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated‚” said the department.

On Tuesday afternoon‚ SA had 3‚465 infections‚ with 1‚199 in Gauteng.

Infrastructure spending cuts are in the pipeline because of Covid-19

Bulk water and sanitation infrastructure projects planned for this year are likely to be delayed as expenditure is directed towards pandemic
National
1 day ago

Western Cape seeks deal with private hospitals for Covid-19 surge

The province warned on Tuesday that community transmission has already “taken off” and that the number of cases will rise rapidly when the national ...
National
1 day ago

Covid-19 a breeding ground for antibiotic-resistant infections

Antibiotics, while not effective against viruses, are being used for people with Covid-19, which is highly problematic, write Manica Balasegaram and ...
Opinion
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN could stay under ...
National
2.
Government won't give up on SAA
National
3.
Ramaphosa gets R500bn aid rolling
National
4.
Unions and state to meet for conciliation talks ...
National / Labour
5.
SA fuel prices set for another huge decrease
National

Related Articles

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces additional Covid-19 relief measures

National

Clothing sector is first industry to pay out Covid-19 relief funds

National

Proposal put to cabinet for five-stage alert system to ease out of lockdown

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.