Sandton‚ Houghton‚ Orange Grove‚ Alexandra and Wynberg are among the Covid-19 hot-spots in Gauteng‚ with a combined 227 positive cases as of Wednesday.

Other hot-spots in the Johannesburg region include Randburg‚ Rosebank‚ Emmarentia‚ Greenside‚ Melville‚ Mayfair‚ Northcliff‚ Parktown and Parktown North‚ according to the latest figures released by the provincial health department.

Johannesburg has 721 positive cases.

Ekurhuleni has 257 cases‚ the second-highest in Gauteng. The bulk of these infections are in the north of the district‚ specifically the Kempton Park‚ Edenvale‚ Tembisa‚ and Bapsfontein areas‚ which account for 105 infections.

Alberton‚ Boksburg‚ Germiston‚ Katlehong‚ Vosloorus and Thokoza have reported 73 cases‚

Ekurhuleni East‚ comprising Springs‚ Benoni‚ Brakpan‚ Kwa-Thema‚ Tsakane‚ Daveyton and Wattville‚ has reported 55 infections.

The city of Tshwane has the third-most infections in the province‚ with Eldoraigne‚ Waterkloof‚ Olievenhoutbosch‚ Rooihuiskraal‚ Lyttelton‚ Silverton‚ Centurion‚ Brooklyn and Hatfield recording 38 cases.

A total of 37 infections have been reported in the Eersterus‚ Lethabong‚ Mamelodi‚ Silverlakes‚ Garsfontein‚ Lynnwood‚ Queenswood‚ Wilgers‚ Watloo‚ Equestria‚ Mooikloof and Brummeria areas.

Meanwhile‚ Ga-Rankuwa‚ Mabopane‚ Winterveldt‚ Soshanguve‚ Rosslyn‚ Karenpark‚ Wonderboom‚ Akasia‚ Nina Park‚ Orchards‚ Amandasig and Thereza Park have 23 cases.

Here are the full breakdowns: