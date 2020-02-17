Companies COMPANY COMMENT Amplats shows the effects of Eskom blackouts BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) gave an insight into what the devastation Eskom is causing for not just companies but the state as rolling blackouts become a factor of life.

Amplats lost 38,000oz of mined platinum group metal (PGM) production during 2019 that it will not recover and tens of thousands more ounces of unprocessed metal stacked up in front of its smelters and refineries that will be recovered during 2020 if it has enough power.