Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith quits

Chris Griffith, CEO of Anglo American Platinum, one of the world’s largest sources of the metal, and a veteran in the Anglo American stable, has unexpectedly resigned.

Griffith, who has worked his way up the ranks in the Anglo stable of companies in 30 years, heading the platinum division’s joint ventures business before being appointed CEO of Kumba Iron Ore, has spent seven years leading Amplats.

Amplats said Griffith had told the board he intended “stepping down” from his position because of “his decision to pursue other career opportunities”.

“If feels like the right time for me personally and for the company,” he said, pointing out a new growth phase awaits Amplats.

“I’ve got the energy and potential to take on something new,” he said.

Griffith, who spearheaded the transformation of Amplats into a mining company with shallow, low-cost mines after an extensive restructuring process that incurred the wrath of the government and unions, will depart at the company’s AGM on April 16 2020.

“After more than seven years at the helm, and given all that we as a team have achieved, this is now the natural time for the next generation of leadership to take this business forward and deliver further value,” Griffith said.

Final dividend

He leaves Amplats as palladium prices have hit record highs and rhodium prices surge, boosting the balance sheet and after it declared a special dividend of R25 per share for the full year 2019, the first since 2001.

Amplats declared a final dividend of R11.2bn for the second half of the year, comprising an ordinary dividend of R16.60 per share and a special dividend of R25 per share.

Amplats has R17bn of net cash on its balance sheet, one of the most robust in SA’s PGM sector.

He also oversaw the first fatality-free year in the company’s history.

“His exceptional contribution to improving safety and the operational and financial turnaround of the business has produced excellent results,” said Amplats chair Norman Mbazima.

“The focus on innovation and developing diverse markets for our range of metals, see Anglo American Platinum well positioned to continue growing from its current position of strength,” he said.

Amplats posted a 33% increase in gross revenue of R99.6bn for the year to end-December 2019.

Post-tax profit more than doubled to R18.6bn from R7.1bn the year before.

