Companies / Property Load-shedding led to rising maintenance costs, says Resilient The landlord has reaffirmed its 5% dividend growth forecast for the 2020 year, but is battling rising utility and maintenance costs

Property group Resilient, which is looking offshore for growth, on Friday reaffirmed its dividend growth target for its 2020 year, even as it battles with rising maintenance costs at its properties as a result of load-shedding.

SA’s economic environment is subdued, while the benefit from recent interest rate cuts in SA is being offset by unbudgeted repairs as a result of repeated electricity disruptions, the group said.