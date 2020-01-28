Companies / Mining

Amplat’s annual profit soars despite power cuts

28 January 2020 - 10:55 Allan Seccombe
The concentrator plant at at Anglo American Platinum's Unki mine in Zimbabwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American Platinum, the world’s second-largest source of the metal, advised shareholders to expect full-year profits to more than double on improved metal prices and mining performance.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by global diversified miner Anglo American, said a week earlier electricity interruptions from state-owned power monopoly Eskom had meant it was unable to mine 38,000oz of platinum group metals.

Based on the average received price for the year of R19,534 an ounce of the basket of metals Amplats produced and sold during the year, this worked out to R742m of unrealised revenue.

The processing side was similarly affected and Amplats had 89,000oz of metals that will be refined and sold during the course of 2020. The value of the metal, based on the average 2019 price, is worth R1.7bn.

Amplats advised shareholders on Monday to expect full-year headline earnings, which strip out one-off items, to increase by 131%-151% to R17.55bn-R19.1bn for the 12 months to end-December.

Basic earnings were forecast to increase by 157%-177% to R17.55bn-R18.9bn.

“The expected increase in headline earnings and basic earnings is primarily driven by a 38% increase in the rand basket price and continued steady operational performance,” Amplats said.

The two strongest performers in the basket of platinum group metals were palladium and rhodium, both of which are primarily used to make autocatalytic devices fitted to engine exhausts to scrub out pollutants and greenhouse gases.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Amplats loses R742m worth of platinum to Eskom blackouts

The world’s second-largest platinum miner was forced to stop operations during load-shedding
Companies
5 days ago

Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Companies are concerned about safety due to uncertainty about power supply
Companies
1 month ago

SA miners’ conundrum: palladium and rhodium output poser for platinum

Miners are loath to boost production as it could result in a platinum surplus and lower prices
Companies
2 months ago

EXCLUSIVE: Sibanye-Stillwater pulls out of World Platinum Investment Council

Sibanye cites ‘non-aligned’ strategy to promote the metal and favours alternative areas of funding to underpin demand for all PGMs
Companies
2 months ago

