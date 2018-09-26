Companies

ARMS MANUFACTURER

Cash-strapped Denel still awaits R1bn state guarantee

The state-owned arms manufacturer needs a government guarantee to be able to pay its workers and suppliers

26 September 2018 - 05:07 Genevieve Quintal
Diversified arms maker: A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg. Closing Denel would be catastrophic, the writer says. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Diversified arms maker: A mechanic works on an Oryx helicopter engine in a workshop hangar on the Denel Aviation site in Boksburg. Closing Denel would be catastrophic, the writer says. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Cash-strapped arms manufacturer Denel has not received the additional R1bn guarantee it has requested from the government, a move that could have serious implications for its cash flow.

Denel, which has government-guaranteed debt of R2.7bn, had asked for a further guarantee and a cash injection to recapitalise the business.

It did not disclose the size of the requested cash assistance.

The state-owned arms manufacturer, which along with other state-owned enterprises has been weighed down by allegations of mismanagement and corruption, slipped into such a severe financial crisis that in December it needed a government guarantee to be able to pay its workers and suppliers.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan overhauled the entire Denel board in April 2018, saying the change was the first step the government was taking to restore good corporate governance at the entity.

The company on Tuesday confirmed that it had not, at the moment, received a further guarantee from the government and said the recapitalisation was still under consideration and that Denel would know during the medium-term budget policy statement to be tabled in parliament on October 24 whether it would receive this.

Denel said it was faced with a number of challenges, which included a weak balance sheet, an unaffordable cost structure and an unsustainable creditors backlog, which had affected the operations negatively.

All of these combined had curtailed its ability to generate revenue, it said.

"What is clear is that the business cannot continue with these challenges without a significant intervention to keep the business afloat. We have discussed these matters with both members of our board, who have been very supportive in resolving the said challenges, as well as the shareholder."

Rapport newspaper at the weekend reported that Denel’s expected loss for the 2017/2018 year was R1.8bn.

During his announcement on the stimulus package last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government had limited fiscal space to increase spending or borrowing. He said it was imperative that the government make sure that the resources that it did have were used to the greatest effect.

Denel is one of the state-owned entities, including SAA and SA Express, which are yet to finalise their annual reports five months after the end of the financial year.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to provide details of a funding package for state companies in his mid-term budget speech.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

SAA, SA Express and Denel miss reporting deadline, flouting finance act

Because SAA, SA Express and Denel have not submitted their financial reports yet to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, he cannot table their ...
Companies
6 days ago

Denel was ‘perilously close to handing over defence tech to the Guptas’, Outa says

In a submission to the state capture inquiry, Outa tries to show that officials in Jacob Zuma’s regime manipulated policies in the interests of ...
National
7 days ago

Parliament calls for speedy probe of deadly Denel explosion

The families of the deceased need answers, and the investigation should focus on adherence to health and safety laws, labour committee says
Companies
20 days ago

Distressed SOEs plead for fresh bailouts

SA Express wants its R1.74bn government-backed loans to be converted into equity
National
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes CEO gets the boot — and is not ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Twitter falls from its perch as MTN kills it for ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Bain partner a no-show at Sars inquiry
Companies
4.
MTN could be in the cross-hairs of cash-flush ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
FedEx to hire 55,000 workers for holiday season
Companies

Related Articles

SAA, SA Express and Denel miss reporting deadline, flouting finance act
Companies

Parliament calls for speedy probe of deadly Denel explosion
Companies / Industrials

Denel’s 3% pay rise offer ridiculous, says union
Companies

Denel finance boss on leave while 'serious' claims are probed
National

Highly indebted Denel hopes to have a rescue plan by the end of the month
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.